Governor Babajide Sanwoolu Confirms Lateef Jakande's Demise ( His Tribute )

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has paid tribute to the former Governor of the State Alhaji Lateef Jakande who died today

His Tribute





Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

Baba Jakande's record of service as a journalist of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come.

His death is a collosal loss and he will be missed.

On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Baba Jakande.

May Allah grant him Aljanat Firdaus, Aamin.

