Governor Akeredolu Disengages All Commissioners

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi ,SAN, has dissolved the State Executive Council.

Governor Akeredolu officially dissolved the executive council at exactly 6pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at an executive council meeting.

The dissolution of the cabinet is coming less than one week before the expiration of the first term tenure of the Governor Akeredolu’s administration.

The Governor thanked the outgoing cabinet members for their selfless service and dedication to the State, expressing his appreciation of their efforts in the past four years.

He said the achievements recorded by his administration in the last four years should be credited to the hard work and determination of the cabinet members, adding that it was a joint achievement.

One after the other, all the commissioners and the Special Advisers took turn to appreciate the Governor for the opportunity given to them to serve the state.

The cabinet members, including the Secretary to the state government, Chief of Staff and the Head of Service described the Governor as a man of integrity, committed and focused on the development and progress of the sunshine state.

