Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has visited the family of one of the victims of the Airforce plane crash who hails from the State

Spent this morning with Mrs Omolola Olawunmi, wife of our son from Ogotun Ekiti, Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi who died in the Air Force plane crash on Sunday. May the soul of the dear departed rest in peace.

