FRSC Officers Return N420,000 Found At Crash Site To Deceased Family

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has returned N420,000 cash found at an auto crash site at Akinfosile, along Lagos-Ore expressway, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, to the family of the deceased.

Olusegun Aladenika, the unit commander in Ore, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ore.

Mr. Aladenika said the money belonging to late Nnamdi Okoro was returned to his family member, Chidiebere Nnewe, after a written undertaking with full identification by the Nigeria Police, Omotosho Division and the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Worker (NURTW) Igbotako branch.

The FRSC boss said the ghastly motor accident involving a green Toyota Picnic, with registration number BEN 417 CV, and a white Lexus RX 350 SUV, with registration number FKJ 788 GT, happened on Feb. 18 around 8.30 am at Akinfosile.

He added that the driver and a passenger in the Toyota Picnic died immediately.

The FRSC boss, who said that the crash occurred because of overspeeding, however, urged motorists to always be patient when driving on the highways in order to avert loss of lives and property.





