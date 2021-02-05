FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals Hold COVID-19 Sensitization Patrol On Saturday

The Federal Road Safety Commission Celebrity Special Marshall Lagos Zone unit will activate a traffic safety Patrol on Covid-19 awareness on Saturday 6th of February 2021 by 7am at the National Stadium Road network intersection Surulere Lagos.
The Celebrity Special Marshall is a unique unit of the FRSC consisting only Celebrities of the entertainment and media sector industry in Nigeria:
Some of the members of the Unit expected at the event include
Chris Kehinde Nwandu ( CKN)
Ali baba
Segun Arinze
Keke Ogungbe
Ambrose Shomide
Dayo Adeneye
OSAM
Yemi Shodimu
Jide Alabi
Koffi
Okey Bakassi
OTB
Sonny mac Don
Chris Ubosi
Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st
Ann Njemanze
Joseph Faulkner
Mr Raw
Yaw
JAJ
Jaywon
Mike Effiong etc
The celebrities are expected help sensitize the public and motorists about COVID-19 and the need to obey the set down protocols
Signed
Jide Alabi
CSM Lagos PRO
