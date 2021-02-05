FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals Hold COVID-19 Sensitization Patrol On Saturday

Published:

The Federal Road Safety Commission Celebrity Special Marshall Lagos Zone unit will activate a traffic safety Patrol on Covid-19 awareness on Saturday 6th of February 2021 by 7am at the National Stadium Road network intersection Surulere Lagos.

The Celebrity Special Marshall is a unique unit of the FRSC consisting only Celebrities of the entertainment and media sector industry in Nigeria:

Some of the members of the Unit expected at the event include

Chris Kehinde Nwandu ( CKN)

Ali baba

Segun Arinze

Keke Ogungbe

Ambrose Shomide

Dayo Adeneye

OSAM

Yemi Shodimu

Jide Alabi

Koffi

Okey Bakassi

OTB

Sonny mac Don

Chris Ubosi

Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st

Ann Njemanze

Joseph Faulkner

Mr Raw

Yaw

JAJ

Jaywon

Mike Effiong etc

The celebrities are expected help sensitize the public and motorists about COVID-19 and the need to obey the set down protocols

Signed





Jide Alabi

CSM Lagos PRO





