Former Super Eagles " Dean Of Defence " Yisa Sofoluwe Is Dead.

Published:





Sofoluwe, popularly known as the dean of defence passed away after a battle with a brain ailment.

He reportedly died on Tuesday at the Intensive Care Unit of the University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

Sofoluwe was diagnosed with mild cerebral atrophy, a brain disease.

Yisa Sofoluwe was born on 28 December, 1967.

He was a Nigerian former professional footballer who played as a defender. He won 40 caps and scored one goal for his country.

Sofoluwe was Super Eagles regular left back between 1983 and 1988, playing at the 1984 and 1988 African Nations Cups.

He also had an illustrious club career playing for some of the countries biggest clubs like 3SC, Abiola Babes, where he won two FA Cups in 1985 and 1987, and Julius Berger and Gateway United.

Share This