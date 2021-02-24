FCT Minister Suspends Local Chief For Aiding Kidnappers In Abuja

Published:

Minister of state for FCT, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has suspended the Chief of Anagada community in Gwagwalada Area Council, Abuja, Alhassan Musa, for allegedly aiding kidnappers.

Ramatu, disclosed this during an emergency security meeting with traditional rulers and graded chiefs as well as chairmen of the six area councils in Abuja on Tuesday.

She said the suspension of the Anagada chief followed a security report indicting the chief for aiding kidnappers in his domain.

The minister assured that the FCT administration was working hard, and trying its best to ensure a safe and secured FCT.

She also advised residents of the FCT to stay safe and be vigilant at all times, while also urging them not to hesitate to report any strange movement or activities in their domains, community or vicinity to the nearest police station.





