Flags Fly At Half Mast At COSON House In Honour Of Legendary Musician Chris Ajilo

Similarly, a condolence register has been opened at the reception of COSON House for all those who want to pay tribute to the memory of this remarkable Nigerian artiste to do so. A virtual condolence register has also been opened at https://www.remembr.com/en/pa.chris.ajilo for those around the world who may not be able to sign the physical register at COSON House while some of the remarkable performances of Chris Ajilo are playing on the various video screens at COSON House.

Before his death, Chris Ajilo was the oldest living member of COSON. In his tribute to the music great, COSON Chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji said that Nigeria has lost an irreplaceable music icon in the passing to glory of the boundless Chris Ajilo.

Said Chief Okoroji, “I worked with the great Chris Ajilo on so many endeavors. In each case his dedication, humility and contribution were first class. He was a member of my Executive Council in the golden years of PMAN during the period that I was President. He was also General Manager of Performing & Mechanical Rights Society (PMRS) while I was chairman. There is no doubt that Chris Ajilo laid the foundation stone on which COSON was built. While he had retired before the transition of PMRS to COSON, he remained an unflinching member of COSON, attending and participating actively in every major event of the society and giving total support towards the progress of COSON.

“The warm spirit of Chris Ajilo will be missed. His support of budding artistes will be missed. The sweet-sweet sound of his saxophone will be missed. His total commitment to music will be missed. His dedication to the copyright cause will be missed. Yes, all of us in the Board, membership, management and staff of COSON will miss the irreplaceable Chris Ajilo”.

