Drama At Dr Ajayi's Burial As Ex Wife Struggled For Shovel With Helen Prest During Dust To Dust Ritual

It was a sad scene at the funeral of Dr Tosin Ajayi the founder of First Foundation Hospital, which took place in Lagos on Thursday

Drama ensued when older children of the deceased struggled with their father's second wife, a former queen Helen Prest for the shovel at the grave side during the dust to dust ritual

Their mum, the first wife, was present at the funeral

They struggled and collect the shovel from Helen Prest in a viral video making the rounds on social media

While the former beauty queen who has been married to the renowned doctor for about two decades was overheard saying no no no, some shouts were heard in the background with some others saying this is Africa , this is Africa , we have a tradition.

Ajayi died on 1st April 2020 but his kids dragged his wife, Helen Prest to court and stalled all burial plans.

The court gave judgement recently for the burial to take place

