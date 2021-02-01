Don't Extend Adamu's Tenure As IGP ..Afenifere Tells Buhari

Published:

Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, said the President should allow the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to go upon his retirement on Monday.

Spokesman of the group, Mr. Yinka Odumakin in a chat said there are other senior police officers who can do the job of policing the country better.

He said, “If his tenure has expired, he should go tomorrow (today). The government will continue to give itself a bad name with this kind of things. The President should let him go and appoint another person.

“It doesn’t make any sense to extend it. If the tenure has expired, let him go.”

Odumakin said the IGP has done his bit but his bit was not enough as insecurity persists all over the country.

“He has tried his bit but the bit has not been enough and we need to inject fresh blood into the system.

“In appointing a replacement, the President should look for a man who can police Nigeria effectively, who has the elasticity of mind, who can create an inclusive arrangement and who can modernise the police in a way to give us a modern police architecture,” he said

Share This