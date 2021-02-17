Disaster Averted As Aircraft Overshot Runway At Ikeja Airport

Published:

Authorities have this evening shut down the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja-Lagos following the obstructing of one of the runways by an AZMAN aircraft flying from Abuja to Lagos.

It was gathered that the aircraft overshot the runway at the domestic terminal while trying to touch down at the airport, after being crippled by a burst tyre.

Passengers successfully disembarked from the aircraft and no casualty was recorded.

Although the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is yet to issue a statement, an airport source hinted that agency officials were busy making efforts to tow the aircraft away from the tarmac.

As at the time of filing this report, flights into the MMA Lagos airport had been temporarily suspended.

