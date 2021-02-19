Defence Minister "Amends" Statement...Now Says Nigerians Should Be Courageous

Published:

The Minister of Defence Magashi who initially accused Nigerians of being cowards for not confronting bandits has "amended" his statement after Nigerians condemned his comment

He now said Nigerians should be courageous

Hear him

‘I ONLY ASKED NIGERIANS TO BE MORE COURAGEOUS'

“I didn’t say they should go and kill themselves, but they should watch and see what will happen before they take the step of abandoning their house simply because somebody has made a shot or two. That’s what I was trying to say, I didn’t say Nigerians should defend themselves.”

“I only said that every attack should not be seen as ‘if I don’t run away there’s nothing else I can do’. There are so many ways you can defend yourself, you can hide and watch what he is doing and as soon as he exhausts his strength, then you can run over him that’s what I mean.”

—Bashir Magashi, Minister of Defence.

