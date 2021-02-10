DAVID WEJ SET TO OPEN FLAGSHIP STORE IN LONDON, UK

Published:

One of Nigeria’s rising fashion brands, David Wej has concluded plans to expand beyond our borders by opening its first foreign flagship store in London, United Kingdom.





Named David Wej UK, the store which is aimed at taking Nigerian fashion and culture to the rest of the world starting from London, one of the global fashion capitals, will be located near the famous Oxford Street.

According to Adedayo Eweje, Creative Director of the company, David Wej UK’s unique appeal is that it will offer affordable ready-to-wear Kaftans, Agbada and other traditional outfits online and in-store in addition to the bespoke suits, shirts and other accessories that the company has been known for since it began business 13 years ago.

“From this location, we will be serving our customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, United States and Canada pending our presence at these locations. Our store will be on 38 Great Portland Street off Oxford Street W1W 8QY London

“We deliberately chose a location around Oxford Street to make a bold statement about our focus and ambition. Oxford Street and environs are the prime destination for shoppers all over the world and we believe it is the best place that we can effectively tell the Lagos and Nigerian fashion story”

On why the company is opening a store in the midst of the pandemic, Eweje noted that the business plan had been in motion long before COVID-19, “Though we are aware that COVID-19 will soon be a thing of the past, we are strategically positioning the brand in the present by offering online sales from the same location. The ground floor will be the walk-in store while the basement will handle our online operations. We will be ready from Day one when we open in March to serve customers online via our website www.davidwej.com and in-store.

David Wej is a proudly Nigerian fashion brand that began in 2008, it currently operates from six locations in Nigeria with plans for further expansion. The brand provides wardrobe services to companies and private individuals giving them the impeccable taste of different fashion apparels and accessories.

