David Mark's Daughter Dump PDP For APC At House Of Reps

Two federal lawmakers from Bauchi and Benue, including Senator David Mark’s daughter, on Tuesday defected from their parties to join All Progressives Congress.

Rep Yakubu Abdullahi, of Bauhi, left the People’s Redemption Party and Mark’s daughter Blessing Onuh, of Benue, left the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Their defections were announced in separate letters read out during plenary on Tuesday.

Abdullahi said, in his letter, he left PRP because of the crisis that’s led to the emergence of two national chairmen—Falalu Bello and Sule Bello—as well as two state chairmen in Bauchi.

According to him, a faction of the party in Bauchi state had written a letter suspending him from the party adding that, the crisis is being aggravated by several litigations by members in various courts.

Onu said in her letter she joined APC since December 2020 and had organised an event which heralded her defection from APGA to the ruling APC.

She noted that, APGA has been enmeshed in leadership crisis at various levels, which she said has affected the cohesion and made members disenchanted, hence her decision leave the party.

Five members of the opposition caucus from the PDP, APGA as well as Labour party have defected and joined the ruling APC in recent times.

The former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara had also defected from the PDP to the APC months ago

However, leadership of the opposition caucus led by Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) has opposed the defection in many instances calling on the Speaker to declare the seats of the defectors vacant

