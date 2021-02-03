Court Sentences Two Sisters To Death For Killing Their Father

Published:

A High Court sitting in Asaba , Delta State has sentenced two sisters for killing their father.

The two girls whose names were not obtained as at the time of filing this report , hired the services of a hired assassin to eliminate their father in order to inherit his wealth .

The assassin who was equally arrested and put on trial confessed to the act but stated that the two sisters hired him for the job.

The judge after listening to accused persons and witnesses in the case that lasted over four years subsequently found them guilty and sentenced them to death by hanging

