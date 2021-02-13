Court Orders Paternity Test For Popular Nollywood Actress's Daughter

Published:

Actress Ronke Odusanya and Olanrewaju Saheed popularly known as Jago separation scandal keeps getting messier as a court has ordered a paternity test for her daughter.

A Magistrates Court in Lagos State earlier today ordered that a DNA paternity test be conducted on the daughter of the Yoruba movie star. The young girl was born in 2019.

M. O. Tanimola, the magistrate, gave the order on Wednesday when the case was brought before her at Court 8, Samuel Ilori Court House, Ogba, Ikeja magisterial district, Lagos.

The estranged lovers are currently in court for several reasons including the welfare of their daughter, Oluwafifehanmi.

When the matter came up in court on Wednesday, Saheed, through his lawyer, requested the court to order a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the child, on the grounds of suspicion of infidelity.

The actress and her lawyer agreed to the request on the condition that the DNA fees and other bills be footed by Saheed.

The actress’ lawyer also pleaded with the court to ensure it is a court-supervised DNA test.

Ms Tanimola, ruling, decided on an undisclosed hospital on Lagos Island for the test to be done, and for the results to be sent directly to the court.

She adjourned the case till March 31, for further hearing.

Ronke last year reacted to the messy separation scandal report with Olanrewaju Saheed.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, December 7, 2020, the actress said the rumours about her financial irresponsibility are factless and lies.

“While my silence will be taken for cowardice, I will be calm because the truth always reveals itself. I can defend myself but I won’t want my daughter to grow up reading such irritating and factless information,” she wrote.

“The court of social media has always been myopic and manipulative. Remember you did not make me, you cannot break me. Bank statements can reveal who has been receiving money from who and for what. Investigate before publishing.”

“For the platform used for peddling such absurdity, seeds sown will surely germinate.”

