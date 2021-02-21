Airforce Releases Names Of Crashed Aircraft Victims, Orders Investigation

Published:

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has confirmed the death of seven personnel following Sunday crash of NAF Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft in Abuja.

It was gathered that the aircraft had departed Abuja for Minna, the Niger State Capital, but made an emergency u-turn after the pilot noticed an engine fault.

According to NAF Director of Public Relations, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Isiaka Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the cause of the crash.

He said the CAS has called for calm, while investigations proceeds.

Daramola said: “ This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene.

Sadly, all seven personnel on board died in the crash.

“ The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. While urging the general public to remain calm & await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”

Meanwhile the Airforce has released the names of the victims

They are Flt. Lt. Gazama, Flt. Lt. Piyo, Flg. Offr. Okpara, FS Olawumi and ACM Johnson.

