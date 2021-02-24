Celebrate The Living More..Peter Obi Advises

Published:

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has frowned at what he described as an unprofitable lifestyle of wasting huge amounts of resources in celebrating the dead, as against giving the living a befitting life.

Addressing journalists recently, Obi said if all the financial resources spent on giving the dead befitting burials were invested in making lives better for the living, the world would have been a much better place.

Obi, who said he had taken time to observe different burial events over the years, lamented that the wastage of resources were uncalled for. He said he was even more shocked when, in spite of the coronavirus scourge, lavish burials were still conducted by many.

“One would expect that the events of recent times would have taught us the ephemerality of life. But many do not seem to understand it yet. The coronavirus pandemic offered us a moment of reflection on our lives here on earth. Befitting living should be celebrated and encouraged not befitting burials. We should learn to live our lives to benefit our neighbours and loved ones, and not wait to throw cash around over their graves,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State Governor called on those who are financially blessed to consider investing their finances in the education and health sector of the nation.

“We have children around us who do not have access to good education due to lack of funding. There are schools that need financial support to raise their standard of learning. We have so many people in the hospitals who cannot pay their hospital bills. There are many people around us who do not know where the next meal will come from. Let us consider investing in all these people to make their lives better. That is befitting living and such will benefit society more,” Obi advised.

He urged people to live fulfilling lives by following the path of charity, truth and passion for human development.

“One who has lived a decent life will not need to be celebrated at death with huge financial resources. His good deeds will surely speak for him at death,” Obi concluded

