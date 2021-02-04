Buhari's Tenure Extension For IGP Adamu Is Illegal, Unconstitutional...Ebun Adegboruwa SAN

Published:

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria Barrister Ebun Olu Adegboruwa has declared as illegal and unconstitutional the extension of the tenure of the current IG of Police Mohammed Adamu without following due process

Here is the Press statement by the Silk after the announcement of an extension granted the IGP by the President

THE PURPORTED EXTENSION OF THE EXPIRED TENURE OF MR ADAMU AS INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE IS ILLEGAL AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL

Section 215 (1)(a) of 1999 Constitution:





“There shall be an Inspector-General of Police who, subject to section 216(2) of this Constitution shall be appointed by the President on the advice of the Nigeria Police Council from among serving members of the Nigeria Police Force.”





Section 216(2):





“Before making any appointment to the office of the Inspector-General of Police or removing him from office, the President shall consult the Nigeria Police Council.”





Paragraph 27 of Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution:





“27. The Nigeria Police Council shall comprise the following members:





(A) the President who shall be the Chairman;

(B) the Governor of each State of the Federation;

(C) the Chairman of the Police Service Commission; and

(D) the Inspector-General of Police.”





From all the above:





1. When the tenure of a serving IGP expires on the ground of completing the mandatory 35 years of service, he cannot be asked to continue in office beyond his mandatory tenure.





2. An IGP who has served the mandatory years of service ceases to be a member of the Nigeria Police Force from the date of his completion of his service. In this case, Mr Adamu ceases to be a member of the NPF from February 2, 2021.





3. Under and by virtue of section 215(1)(a) of the Constitution and section 7(3) of the Police Act, 2020, only a SERVING member of the Nigeria Police Force can be appointed as IGP. Mr Adamu having completed his mandatory years of service in February 2, 2021, he cannot be appointed as IGP, from outside the force.





4. The President lacks the power to reabsorb a retired police officer back into the NPF through a purported tenure extension, which is not contemplated by law.





5. The President cannot appoint an IGP or extend the tenure of a retired IGP without the advice of the Nigeria Police Council, which in this case has not met to consider, let alone approve such tenure extension.





6. The Federal Republic of Nigeria presently has no IGP properly so recognized by law.





Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN

Lekki, Lagos.

Share This