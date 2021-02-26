Breaking : Veteran Journalist Uche Ezechukwu Is Dead

Published:

Few weeks after the demise of veteran journalist Prince Tony Momoh , another heavy icon in the industry Mr Uche Ezechukwu is dead.

The former Editorial Board member of Sun Newspaper and The Authority from what CKN News learnt died today in Abuja.

The great author and columnist who is in his 70s died after a protracted illness.

As if aware that he will be gone soon, he posted this message on his page on 2nd February 2021 shortly after the death of Prince Tony Momoh

'The trumpet is sounding so loudly and so frequently. And our comrades are needing the call. In that Gana Street office alone

Sam Nda,, Tony Momoh,tc etc. When will it be my turn? Only God knows. None can evade or avoid it's call

Oh God keep us ready at all times"

He never posted any other message until his death

May his soul rest in peace





Share This