There is serious ongoing tension in Aba , Abia State as unknown persons burnt down Abayi Police Station in Aba.

Several buildings and vehicles were razed by the unknown arsonists

It was also learnt that some policemen were also enjoyed in the incident

Trending videos on social media showed many innocent people being tortured by the aggrieved policemen

The Abia State Government and Police have not spoken on the incident

