Breaking: Some Abducted Kagara School Pupils Released

Unconfirmed report reaching CKN News has it that some of the abducted pupils of Government Science College Kagara Niger State have regained their freedom

This is coming on the heel of the assurances from Sheik Gumi who visited some of the Bandits at at their base at a Forest in Niger State few hours ago

He had given an assurance that the kids will soon be released

No confirmation on this has been received from Security agencies, Federal Government or the Niger State government.

President Muhammadu Buhari had given a directive to security agencies to rescue the students

More details as it unfolds

