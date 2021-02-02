Breaking : President Buhari Returns To Aso Rock , May Announce New IGP In Few Hours ( See Main Contenders )

Published:

The wait for the announcement of a new Inspector General of Police may be over in few hours time as President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Aso Rock after a four day visit to Katsina

A replacement for outgoing IG Mohammad Adamu may be announced in the next few hours by the President

So many senior police officers have been pencilled down for the job

Among whom are several DIGs ,AIGs including the Commandant of Police Academy Kano AIG Zanna Ibrahim

CKN News shall keep our readers posted on developments

