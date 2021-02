Published:

Days after their abduction , kidnapped students of Government Technical College Kagara in Niger State have been released

Report reaching CKN News has it that they are now on their way to Minna the State capital

It could not be ascertained as at the time of going to press if any ransom was paid for their release

This is coming on the heels of the kidnapping of another set of 317 school girls on Friday

More details later

