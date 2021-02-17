Breaking : Gunmen Abduct Several Students From Niger State School

Published:

Armed men have attacked Government Science College Kagara in Rafi Local government area of Niger State.

At least one student is feared killed, and several other students abducted.

Some teachers and their family members residing within the college staff quarters were also said to have been abducted by the gunmen.

A government source who pleaded anonymity disclosed this to Channels Television via telephone conversation in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the source, the attackers were said to have stormed Government Science College Kagara at about 2:00 am on Wednesday and started shooting sporadically.

In the process, a student was killed while some others sustained gunshots.

The source could not, however, give the number of persons abducted and those injured as at the time of filing the report

The source further added that the gunmen were dressed in the same school uniform used by the students, disguising to be members of the school.

The latest attack comes barely three days after gunmen attacked a bus belonging to the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) along Minna-Zungeru Road and abducted at least 21 passengers.

The state governor, Abubakar Bello had condemned the abduction, promising to secure the release of the passengers.

On Tuesday, a statement from the office of the Commissioner of Information in the state, Mohammed Idris said ten persons had been freed from the hands of the bandits.

The information commissioner further claimed that ransom was not paid to secure their release.





