A fully loaded passenger train has collided with a trailer at Fagba area of Lagos State this morning

The train which was heading towards Oshodi from Alagbado enter ran into the trailer which ignore signs of the incoming train.

The train loaded with goods got stuck at the rail track before it was hit

CKN News could not establish if anyone casualty was recorded as at the time of going to press





Pictures from the scene





