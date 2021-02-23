Breaking :Another Disaster Averted In Military As Naval Boat Capsizes , Officers Rescued ( See Videos )

Less than 72 hours after Nigeria lost seven Airforce officers in a plane crash , another disaster involving the military has been averted.
This time it involved the Navy .
In a short video exclusively received by CKN NEWS a Naval boat carrying some officers capsized in Nigerian waters
But for the effort of some natives or swimmers , they could have drowned
The officers were seen in what could be seen at a sea bay or island after their rescue
A voice could be heard in the video (apparently that of a local swimmer ) saying that they initially thought it was a Naval boat having a " manoeuvring not knowing that it was a capsized boat
The Navy is yet to issue any official statement on the incident
Video
0 comments: