Breaking : Buhari Sacks Magu, Appoints New EFCC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity made this known in a statement on Tuesday.



In a letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, asking for the confirmation of Bawa as substantive chairman of the EFCC, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.