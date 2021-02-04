Breaking :Buhari Extends Police IG Adamu's Tenure

Published:





The Inspector-General of Police was due for retirement on February 1, 2021.





The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





He said the extension is for three months.





Dingyadi said that the decision of the President to extend the IGP’s tenure was to give time for proper selection of the new IGP.





Share This

President Muhammadu has extended tenure of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.