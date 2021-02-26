Breaking : Bandits Kidnap Over 300 School Girls In Zamfara State

Published:

Gunmen on Friday abducted yet to be ascertained number of schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government area of Zamfara state.

However, in a developing story on BBC Hausa, about 300 felames students were said to have been abducted.

This is coming less than 10 days after terrorists killed a student, abducted 27 students and three staff of Government Science college, Kagara, Niger state. 12 relatives of the staff and students were also kidnapped in the process

A resident in Kawaye village, who identified himself as Sadi Kawaye said that his daughters, Mansura and Sakina were among those abducted.





“I’m on my to Jangebe now to see the situation myself. I was told they invaded the school around 1:00am,” he said.

The spokesman of the state police command command SP Muhammad Shehu didn’t deny the abduction but pleaded for time to ascertain the true situation













“Give me some times, I can’t say anything now,” he said





Share This