Bauchi State Governor Not Fit To Hold Public Office ..Gov Rotimi Akeredolu

The Chairman of the South West Governors Forum and Ondo state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has faulted the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, for justifying Fulani herdsmen carrying guns, describing him as an anarchist, not fit for public office.

Speaking through his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, Akeredolu expressed disappointment over the statement credited to the Bauchi governor, describing it as shocking and disappointing.

He said “We read with dismay, the outburst in the purported statement by the Bauch State Governor. We are persuaded to believe he didn’t make that statement.

“If indeed he made that statement and owns up to its contents, it then means that the Bauchi State governor has declared on behalf of the Federal Government, an Executive Order which now allows all Nigerians, herdsmen inclusive, to carry prohibited firearms like Assault Rifles for self-defence.

”That is exactly what the Governor has done and displayed by his conduct which brazenly depicts that whether other Nigerians like it or not, herdsmen must carry Ak 47 for self-defence while other non-Fulani herdsmen must remain unarmed to be perpetual victims of arms wielding bandits.

The governor who also described the statement as careless talk and inciting said ”by that statement, the governor has in one breath, agreed that indeed Fulani herdsmen carry AK 47 and at the same time encouraging all to do likewise.





