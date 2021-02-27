Bandits Storm Kagara Again, Kill Four, Kidnap 25 People

Published:

Bandits have resumed operations in Kagara, Niger State on the same day that 42 students and other persons they kidnapped from a school in the town regained fredom.

No fewer than four persons were on Saturday reportedly killed and scores kidnapped in fresh attacks on the town and adjoining villages in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.



According to Musa Kwabe, a community leader in Kagara, eight persons were kidnapped in Kundu and 11 others in nearby Gunna district.



He said the four people killed were from Karako, a neighbouring village where seven persons are still missing.



He said the bandits rustled many cows in the affected villages.



Muhammed Hussein, a chief in Kagara and a former local council chairman, named one of those kidnapped as Ibrahim Ruvo, who is a chief imam at Madaka village.



“One chief Imam, Ibrahim Ruvo, was kidnapped around Madaka axis. He is yet to be found.”



Mr Hussein begged the state government to deploy more security operatives to the affected communities to prevent further attacks.



The spokesperson of the police in Niger, Abiodun Wasiu, said that he would confirm the incident and send a feedback when contacted on Saturday afternoon.



