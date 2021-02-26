Bandits Reveal How Governors, Lawmakers Send Them N200,000 For Feeding

Published:





Some bandits have revealed to the public how they get to survive in forest and bushes.

It was gathered that some governors and lawmakers of some affected states send them about N100,000 to N200,000 whenever they are disturbing their people.

This was made known in an interview captured on video Daily Trust had with the bandits in bush. They also explained that one of the reasons behind the kidnappings they engage in is because the government isn’t empowering them enough to survive in the society.





Source :Daily Trust

