Banditry: Why I Submitted 20 Riffles To Zamfara Gov’t ..Daudawa

Published:

The top bandits’ commander in Zamfara state identified as Auwalu Daudawa said he had agreed to surrender his guns to authorities after he learnt that armed banditry is fruitless and meaningless.

Daudawa was believed to be leading a gang of armed bandits with a base in Dumburum forest in Zurmi local government area of the state.

Which Nigerian goalkeeping greats should Alisson Becker take tutorials from?

Stop running to Buhari over insecurity, Senate tells govs

The gang was operating in Zurmi- Gidan Jaja and Jibia axis.

Daudawa disclosed this on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Zamfara state police command in Gusau, the state capital.

An opportunity to surrender

He said he believed many of the other armed men in Zamfara forest would soon follow suit adding that they are looking for an opportunity to surrender their arms.

The riffles submitted by a top bandits’ commander Auwalu Daudawa being displayed by Zamfara state commissioner of police Mr Abutu Yaro on Tuesday

“As armed bandits we are being harassed by the local vigilante groups known as Yan Sakai and some times the security operatives.

“This harassment is what is prompting us to take up arms and applying force will never stop the attacks

“If Yan Sakai (vigilantes) continue to carry out extra judicial executions of Fulani in market places or in their settlements there won’t be peace and I’m telling you this from the bottom of my heart.

“But we thank Almighty Allah for guiding us to the right path,” he said.

He said dozens of armed bandits hiding in forests have started contacting him indicating their willingness to cease hostilities on condition that they would not be harassed afterwards.

A leader of the Fulani clan, Yakubu A. Majo , also known as Ardon Zurmi said this is one of the happiest moments in his life.

Ardon Zurmi said the state government should meaningfully engage them to stop them from drifting away.





Share This