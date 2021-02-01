Bad Roads Obstacle To Fight Against Boko Haram In North East..New CDS,Lucky Irabor

Published:

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lt General Lucky Irabor has said the lack of a good road network in Borno State has contributed to the long road to ending the Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

General Irabor led the service chiefs to Maiduguri, Borno State on Sunday, as their first operational visit to the Theatre Command, of Operation Lafiya Dole, since their appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While commenting on the situation in the region, the CDS said until there is adequate provision for the prosecution of the ongoing conflict, it would be difficult to achieve the needed success.

“Assessing the road network is the issue and this is not the job of the Operation Lafiya Dole. There cannot be good governance without a good road network” he said.

The Defence Chief who listed areas where road networks would have helped in the prosecution of the conflict said the military will do what is necessary but that stakeholders must do the needful to ensure the basics are provided to create a strong foothold in the clearance operation.

Those led by the Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor are the Chief of Army Staff Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao and Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Auwal Gambo and other principal staff officers from the Defence and other services.

The Service Chiefs who are currently in operational brief at the headquarters command and control centre Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri are expected to visit Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi

