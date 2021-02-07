APC Will Break Your Record, We Will For More Than 16 Years...Senate President Tells PDP

Published:

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said the All Progressives Congress would dominate the central government for more than the 16 years of the former ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Lawan made the declaration at the weekend in his Katuzu ward in Bade local government Area of Yobe North Senatorial, while participating in the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise of his party.





The President of the Senate who commended the Governor Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for seizing the initiative to embark on the exercise asked the party faithful in his home state to ensure that the process was devoid of rancour and acrimony.





The Senate President said Nigerians were happy with the landmark achievements of the APC led federal government and in states under its control said he was hopeful it would win the forthcoming governorship elections in Osun and Ekiti state and retain its grip on the federal government.

He said: “In Yobe, APC is one, and more than ninety-eight per cent are members. I want to see a situation where over ninety-eight per cent get their registration or revalidation.





“The exercise will see the party at the National and state zonal and local government levels moving forward to ensure that APC continues to dominate the political space of Nigeria.

“We have elections this year in Anambra, and by the grace of God, APC will win that election. We have gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun – these are states that are APC – and we will continue to keep them.





“But in 2023, by the Grace of God, APC should win more National Assembly, Gubernatorial seats. APC should continue to dominate the Presidency, and we are not asking for 16 years.





“We want to do things that will make Nigerians to continue to trust the APC; to continue identify with our government and presidency because we mean well and will continue to do well for Nigeria.”





He said at the end of the revalidation exercise, the membership strength of the APC would have reached over one hundred million.”





Share This