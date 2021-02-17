APC Spokesman Nabena To Lai Mohammed..You're A Nobody

Published:

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Yekini Nabena has described the Minister of Information Lai Mohammed as a no body in Kwara State politics

Hear him

“If being the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC is his problem, then I will respond to him as Yekini Nabena. Let him respond to the questions I raised first before delving into the issue of impostor or not.

“When Bukola Saraki was in Kwara, can he [Lai Mohammed] talk? But now, he wants to turn a sitting governor into his PA. A man that sits in Abuja without a structure in Kwara thinks he can be pushing the governor about.

“He is talking about the cancellation of the membership registration exercise. Even his master (Asiwaju) Tinubu has done his registration. So, on what basis is he asking the party to cancel the exercise?

“The same man labeling a party executive an impostor, what has he achieved since his appointment as Minister more than five years ago? Nothing! He should bring out his achievements first and let us see.”

Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC

