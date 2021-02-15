Anyone Stoking Ethnic Hatred Shall Be Dealt With It Decisively...Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Nigerians against stoking violence through ethnic hatred, adding that his government will deal decisively with perpetrators of such act.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari said his administration is committed to ensuring the security of all Nigerians, irrespective of religious affiliation or ethnicity.

There was a clash among residents of Shasha community in Oyo last week, following an argument between a Yoruba man and a Hausa resident.

The clash led to violence, which resulted in the destruction of properties, and the death of one person.

The crisis had led to tension in the area, with unconfirmed reports flooding social media platforms of multiple attacks against persons in Oyo, based on ethnicity.

However, according to the president, such ethnic hatred would not be tolerated.

He also called on governors, religious leaders, traditional rulers, among others, to endeavour to promote peaceful coexistence in their communities.

“Our government will protect all religious and ethnic groups in Nigeria, whether majority or minority, in line with our responsibility under the constitution,” Buhari said.

“We will not allow any ethnic or religious group to stoke hatred and violence against other groups.

“I appeal to religious and traditional leaders, as well as Governors and other elected leaders across the country, to join hands with the Federal Government to ensure that communities in their domain are not splintered along ethnic and other primordial lines.”

