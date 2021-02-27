Alafin Of Afin-Akoko Obaship Tussle-Kingmakers,Council Boss etc Risk Imprisonment For Contempt Of Court

Published:

The Court of Appeal sitting at Akure on 5th November 2020 ordered that parties to the Appeal No:CA/AK/208/2017 between Meshack Odeja (Appeallant) & Ors. V Chief Zacheaus Adewunmi & Ors.(Respondents) ,to maintain status quo pending the determination of the appeal.

The Ode Gbangba family i.e. the Appellants in the appeal,appealed against the judgment of the Ondo State High Court and the Court of Appeal ordered parties to maintain status quo pending the determination of the appeal.

The Respondents are yet to file their briefs despite being in receipt of the Appellants' brief.

However,the Government of Ondo State and Kingmakers are going ahead to install an Alafin of Afin-Akoko despite the initiation of contempt proceeding against them.

The legal tussle to determine who ascends the revered throne has been on since 2013.

Share This