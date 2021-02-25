Agbor Yahoo Boy Bags Two Years Jail Term

Published:

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State has setenced Emeka Roland to two years imprisonment, having found him guilty of one count charge of impersonation and attempting to obtain by false pretences, brought against him by the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.





The charge against the defendant reads: "That you Emeka Roland (a.k.a James Muth) sometimes in 2020 at Agbor, Delta State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did had in your possession an iPhone 6s plus mobile phone containing some scammed documents with different subjects which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 and 8(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3)of same Act”.





Upon arraignment, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge. His counsel, John Okhuihievbe pleaded with the Court to temper justice with mercy as the defendant was a first time offender and has become remorseful.

Justice Nwite convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of N100,000.





The defendant is also to undertake in writing to be of good behaviour afterwards

