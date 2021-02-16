African Development Bank Debars Global Interjapan (Kenya) Limited For 36 Months For Fraudulent Practices

Published:

The African Development Bank Group, on 16 February 2021, announces the 36-month debarment of Global Interjapan (Kenya) Limited with effect from 24 August 2020. Global Interjapan (Kenya) Limited is a civil engineering company registered in Kenya.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Global Interjapan (Kenya) Limited engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the Bank-financed Small Scale Irrigation and Value Addition Project in Kenya.

The debarment renders Global Interjapan (Kenya) Limited and its affiliates ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects during the debarment period. Additionally, the debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

At the expiry of the debarment period, Global Interjapan (Kenya) Limited will only be eligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects on condition that it implements an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank’s guidelines.

The Small Scale Irrigation and Value Addition Project aimed at reducing poverty by enhancing agricultural productivity, income and food security among the residents of 11 counties in Kenya, and was co-financed by the African Development Bank, a constituent entity of the African Development Bank Group.









Share This