Afenifere,Ohaneze Tackle Northern Elders Forum On Alledged Of Attacks On Herdsmen In South

The spokesman for Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, says “The Northern elders have not shown the kind of responsibility expected of them over the activities of their people in the South. Have their people been killing cows and not human beings?… we must see their humanity on the killings in the south by their kinsmen first.”On its part, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, described as strange and unfortunate that NEF would not live by their name as elders and would turn round to allege that the southerners were attacking the northerners.Ohanaeze spokesman, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said NEF should be in position to call on the Presidency to heed the persistent calls by the host communities to save them from the menace caused by the herders.Ohanaeze spokesman stated, “The herdsmen/host community crisis in Nigeria has been a topical issue since over five years ago. The affected communities have appealed to relevant authorities to intervene to avoid degeneration into more awful situation.



“The farmers have repeatedly cried out. The women of the host communities are violated and debauched on a daily basis by the herders. The Federal Government in response has even contemplated Ruga as one of the options to curtail the crisis. It is therefore very strange that the Northern Elders’ Forum will not live by their name as elders. They have turned round to allege that the southerners are attacking the northerners. This is a contradiction.



“The NEF should be in position to call on the Presidency to heed the persistent calls by the host communities to save them from the menace caused by the herders.”



It, therefore, called on NEF to emulate the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in hospitality, nation building and creating the enabling environment for persons of diverse means to thrive in its localities.



Recall that the Chairman of Kano Elders’ Forum, Bashir Tofa, had in a statement on Tuesday warned that there could attacks on southerners in the North.



He stated, “Tension is beginning to brew, and if revenge attacks on southerners begin here in the North, it will be difficult to control.”



Also, NEF, in a statement by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, alleged that Fulani herdsmen were being attacked in the South.

