Accidental Bomb Explosion Injures Seven Kids In Kaduna

An accidental detonated bomb has injured seven children in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday.

According to the report, children playing in the area picked up the material from a nearby farm and began to play with it, not knowing what it was.

“In the process, it was accidentally detonated as the children continued to fiddle with it near their home.

“Seven of the children were injured by the explosion, and are now receiving treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika.

While expressing alarm at the incident, Governor Nasir El-Rufai stated his relief that the injured children were receiving treatment.

He tasked security agencies to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and urged citizens to increase their vigilance towards the presence of such items around inhabited locations.

“Security agencies have been duly informed of the incident for thorough investigations, to forestall future occurrences.





