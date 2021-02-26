45 Year Old Man Sentenced To Death For Murder

Published:

A 45-year-old man, Mohammed Isiaka, has been sentenced to death by hanging by an Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti for murder.

The court also discharged and acquitted two accused persons Ismaila Musa Okoro (20) and Awolusi Bidemi (23) of conspiracy.



According to the charge, the 1st accused committed the offence on or about 27/03/2017 at Igirigiri village in Ado Ekiti when he murdered one Yakubu Jimoh.



The offence contravened 316 and punishable under Sec. 319 of Criminal code Law, cap C16, Sec. 428(d) of the Criminal code Law, Cap. C16 laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012, and Sec. 3 Robbery and firearm Act, Cap R11, laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004 respectively.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye said, “in the instance case, there was no iota of evidence before me from which it could be inferred that the accused conspired to commit the offence of murder.



“The only option open to me in the circumstance is to hold that the prosecution had not proved the offence of conspiracy beyond reasonable doubt against the accused persons.



“In the circumstance, the 2nd and 3rd defendants hereby discharged and acquitted, while Mohammed Isiaka, the 1st accused is sentenced to death by hanging for murder on count one, on count two, he is sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with N20,000 option of fine for unlawful possession of firearms on count four, and 6 months imprisonment for unlawful possession of Nigerian Army uniform with N2,000 option of fine on count six”.





The prosecutor, Mr Gbemiga Adaramola called six witnesses to prove his

case while a gun, Army belt and portrait picture, mask, human skull

and bones, charms among others were tendered as exhibits.







The 2nd and 3rd defendants who called one witness each spoke through

their counsels Sunday Ochayi and Mr. Busuyi Ayorinde

