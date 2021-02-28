28 Year Girl Kills Boyfriend Over N1,500

Published:

A 28-year-old lady, Ebiere Ezekiel, has reportedly stabbed her boyfriend, Godgift Aboh, 21 to death, over an argument about missing N1,500.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at Obele in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The suspect, Ezekiel, a hairdresser, is said to have been dating the deceased (Aboh) for over 12 months.

It was learnt that trouble started when the deceased allegedly slapped her (Ezekiel) for daring to ask her for her missing N1, 500 resulting in the suspect stabbing him to death with a weapon.

She allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the stomach during the argument and he died thereafter.

The suspect, who was paraded on Thursday by the Bayelsa State Police Command alongside other suspected criminals in connection with kidnapping, murder, burglary, stealing and vandalism, regretted her action.





