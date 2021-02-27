27 Year Man Bags Life Imprisonment For Raping 14 Year Old Girl In Ekiti

Published:

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital has sentenced a 27-year-old man, Farotimi Samuel, to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old teenager in the state.

The presiding judge, Justice Adekunle Adeleye, while given his verdict, on Monday, said the prosecutor and Attorney General of the state, Wale Fapohunda, was able to prove the case of rape against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to him, ” I hold that the prosecution has established the ingredients of the offence of rape against the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt, he is found guilty as charged he is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.”

According to the charge sheet, ” the act was committed on or about the 29/01/2018 at Oke-ureje, Federal Polytechnic road, Ado Ekiti when the accused conspired with others at large to rape a 14-year-old girl. Contrary to sections 516 of the Criminal code, 31 of the Child Right Law, Cap C16 and C7, laws of Ekiti State, 2012.”

In her testimony before the court on how she was raped, the victim said she was sent on an errand when three persons waylaid and dragged her to an uncompleted building.

She added that she could recognise the accused person among those who raped her.

To prove his case, the prosecutor Mr Fapohunda called five witnesses, while the accused confessional statement was tendered as an exhibit.

The accused spoke in his own defence through his counsel Chris Omokhafe and called no witnesses





