19 Suspected Cultists Arrested In Alakuko, Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has again renewed his vow to suppress any act of lawlessness and hooliganism across the length and breadth of Lagos State.

The police boss made the assertion today, Monday 8th February, 2021, while addressing and deliberating on security issues with the Area Commaders and Police Mobile Force Commanders in Lagos State. The meeting centred on the general security and public safety of Lagos State as the command has recorded some acts of lawlessness in some areas of the state.

He warned the Motorcycle operators, commercial drivers and Lagosians in general to respect the laws of the state and desist from attacking police personnel and other security operatives who are enforcing the Lagos State Traffic Regulations and COVID-19 safety protocols. He emphasised that the command will continue to discharge its duties without fair or favour.

While reacting on the ongoing cult related fracas at Alakuko, Dalemo and Kola areas of the state, the police boss confirmed the arrest of nineteen (19) suspected cultists during the crises. Items recovered from them included dangerous weapons, assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Commissioner of Police set the record straight that the intelligence at the command's disposal revealed that the hoodlums came from Otta axis of Ogun State to lay siege on the affected border communities on cult related crises and the command has been repelling them. The command has deployed additional police personnel, including Police Mobile Force, to curtail the hoodlums; and restored normalcy to the crises affected communities. He has also directed that the arrested suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation.

CP Hakeem Odumosu however called on the community leaders in the areas to support the police in combating the crises and getting rid of the bad boys and their antics in their respective areas and in the state at large. He assured that the command is working assiduously with the Ogun State Police Command to decimate the activities of the hoodlums and cultists in the border areas and towns across the state.

