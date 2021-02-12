101 Year Old Woman Survives COVID-19 In Osun State

Published:

The Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, Osun State has successfully managed a 101-year-old woman with COVID-19, chief medical director Prof. Victor Adetiloye has said.



Adetiloye made the disclosure during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ile-Ife.

The CMD, who described the feat as unprecedented in Nigeria, said that COVID-19 had been a major challenge presently confronting the world.

He said that aged people, particularly with different underlining ailments, were prone to the deadly virus.







“God has been so kind to us that we didn’t record any casualty throughout the first wave of COVID-19, that is, from April 2020 to November 2020 during which 120 patients were treated for the virus,” he said.

The CMD added that no fewer than 125 patients had also been treated, without any casualty, during the current second wave of coronavirus, which he described as more severe all over the world than the first.







Adetiloye further explained that the 101-year-old woman was first admitted and treated for malaria at a private hospital.

He said that when her condition got worsened, she was then screened for COVID-19, with the result coming out positive, adding that she was, thereafter, moved to the OAUTC isolation centre.

“She was in a state of comma and was placed on oxygen when she was admitted here, but we thank God for our medical experts who successfully revived her.

“The woman was admitted on Jan. 30 and discharged on Feb, 10, which means that she spent 11days at the hospital and went back home alive,” he said.







