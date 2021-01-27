Yes Tinubu Gave Me N2m...Sunday Igboho

Published:

A popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, well known as Sunday Igboho, has narrated his encounter with a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

He spoke on Tuesday in an Instagram Live Chat with popular journalist, Dele Momodu.

According to Igboho, he met Tinubu during the build-up to a governorship election in Ondo State involving a former governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko.

He said a former governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja, told him that Tinubu requested to see him at his Bourdillon residence in Lagos.

Igboho said he travelled to Lagos and met with Tinubu, who persuaded him not to support the Peoples Democratic Party in the election because the party impeached Ladoja as governor of Oyo State in 2006.

The activist revealed that Tinubu gave him a sum of N2m to fuel his vehicle back to his base.

Igboho also said he never made his wealth from thuggery, adding that he is a businessman and he deals in cars.

He said, “I once met with Tinubu during the build-up to the governorship election of Mimiko in Ondo State. I supported his opponent during the campaign but my father, Senator Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, told me Bola wanted to see me. Ladoja also asked me to please Tinubu in every way.

“Tinubu later called me on the phone and asked me to meet him at his Bourdillon residence in Lagos. I honoured the invitation and went to Lagos.

“At his residence, Tinubu urged me not to support the PDP in the Ondo State Governorship Election. He told me that the PDP frustrated Ladoja in office as governor and eventually impeached him. Tinubu added that it was payback time for the PDP.

“I pledged my cooperation and left the place but before leaving his residence, he gave me N2m to fuel my vehicle. That was the last time I met him. Tinubu is still alive and he can attest to this,” he said.

Share This