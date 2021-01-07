World Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua Sets Date For Retirement

Published:

31-year-old world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has disclosed that his career as professional boxer is coming to an end soon.

He equally hinted that he has a maximum of “five years left” before retiring.

“This isn’t the start of my career. I’m coming towards the end of my career,” Joshua told Sky Sports News.

“I’m not someone who lives in the moment and thinks that everything is just like for now. I’m always planning ahead so I’m coming towards the end of my career.

“Five years left and that’s basically an Olympic cycle. I’ve got an Olympic cycle and a little bit more left, so when you see the next Olympics happen is when I’ll be coming to the end of my career and the next generation will be coming through.”

Since making his pro debut in 2013, Joshua has become a two-time champion, having regained his WBA, IBF and WBO titles.



